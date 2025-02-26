Australian universities endorse new definition of antisemitism

Australia's 39 universities have endorsed a new definition of antisemitism that will be enforced on campuses, a move denounced by Jewish and pro-Palestinian groups, state broadcaster ABC reported on Wednesday.

The leadership of Universities Australia, a higher education body, met on Monday and agreed to implement the definition across all of the nation's university campuses.

The endorsement of the new definition follows pressure from a Senate inquiry after massive protests against the Gaza war.

"Criticism of Israel can be antisemitic when it is grounded in harmful tropes, stereotypes or assumptions and when it calls for the elimination of the State of Israel or all Jews or when it holds Jewish individuals or communities responsible for Israel's actions," a part of the definition reads.

The definition will now be swiftly adopted on campuses nationwide.

The Jewish Council of Australia, and the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) have opposed the new definition.

"Today, Australia's 39 universities endorsed a dangerous and politicized definition of antisemitism which threatens academic freedom, will have a chilling effect on legitimate criticism of Israel, and risks institutionalizing anti-Palestinian racism," the Jewish Council of Australia said in a statement on X.

"They did so without meaningful consultation with Palestinian groups or diverse Jewish groups who are critical of Israel," the statement said, adding that the Jewish Council of Australia strongly opposes the antisemitism definition.

By categorizing Palestinian political expression as inherently antisemitic, it will be unworkable and unenforceable, and stifle critical political debate, which is at the heart of any democratic society, it added.

"The definition dangerously conflates Jewish identities with support for the state of Israel and the political ideology of Zionism."

The APAN said the Universities Australia and its 39 universities have "caved to political pressure, adopting a dangerous definition of antisemitism that silences dissent, shields Israeli war crimes, and criminalizes Palestinian voices."

"This isn't about fighting hate-it's about erasing truth, punishing resistance, and turning universities into propaganda machines for apartheid," the group said in a statement.

All universities must reject this dangerous definition of antisemitism, and immediately affirm and act in line with their commitment to academic freedom, rigorous critical inquiry, human rights and the fight against all forms of racism-including anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia, it added.

"Universities should be bastions of free thought, not tools of censorship."

Tensions at Australian campuses escalated after a string of protests including long-running encampments against Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, which started after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and has since claimed more than 48,000 lives.



