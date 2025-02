UK's Lammy: It's time to seize Russian assets, not just freeze them

Europe should move from freezing Russian assets to seizing them, British foreign minister David Lammy said on Tuesday.

"It's not an issue on which any government can act alone. We must act with European allies," Lammy told parliament, saying the issue had been discussed between G7 and other international allies.

"Of course, Europe has to act quickly, and I believe we should move from freezing assets to seizing assets."