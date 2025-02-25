Macron vows firm stance to work for enduring peace in Ukraine after US visit

Following talks with British and Ukrainian leaders after returning from the US, France's president said they are determined to work for an enduring peace in Ukraine.

"Back from Washington, I spoke with (UK) Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer and then with (Ukrainian) President @ZelenskyyUa," Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

During his visit to Washington, Macron had talks with US President Donald Trump amid growing concerns over Ukraine's security and its future in the face of the ongoing war with Russia, which marked its third anniversary this week.

"We are determined to work for a solid and lasting peace in Ukraine," said the French president.

Addressing reporters at the White House following bilateral talks on Monday, Macron and US President Donald Trump agreed that the costs of securing the peace in Ukraine must be shared mutually by the US and Europe.