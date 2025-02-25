British premier sets defense spending to rise 2.5% of GDP by 2027 by cutting aid budget

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a statement on Defence spending at Downing Street on February 25, 2025 in London, England. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled ambitious plans to boost UK defense spending to 2.5% of national income by 2027, a move that comes as efforts to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine intensify.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Starmer outlined the government's strategy to allocate more funds to defense, while scaling back the UK's aid budget.

Under the new plans, the UK's defense budget will rise to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an additional £13.4 billion ($16.9 billion) allocated annually for military spending.

The current defense spending is at 2.3% of GDP.

As part of this increase, the UK's aid budget will be reduced from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP by 2027, with the savings redirected to support defense investments.

Starmer also acknowledged President Donald Trump's calls for European nations and NATO countries to increase their defense contributions, as global powers work to broker a peace deal for Ukraine.

Looking ahead, Starmer confirmed that once intelligence services are factored in, the UK's total defense spending would reach 2.6% of GDP by 2027.

Additionally, he indicated a "clear ambition" to further raise defense spending to 3% of GDP following the next general election.

Starmer is set to travel to Washington this week to meet with Trump, where he plans to reaffirm the UK's commitment to supporting Ukraine and strengthening ties with the US.

He emphasized that, as the nature of the conflict in Ukraine shifts, the UK's response will remain central to international efforts.

He reiterated that the UK will continue to stand by Ukraine, rejecting any false split between the US and European allies.