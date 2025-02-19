SPANISH PREMIER CALLS TRUMPS GAZA RELOCATION PLAN IMMORAL, CONTRARY TO INTERNATIONAL LAW

Spain's prime minister on Wednesday reiterated Madrid's rejection of US President Donald Trump's controversial plan of forcibly resettling Palestinians living in Gaza to other countries, calling it "immoral" and "contrary to international law."

At a joint press briefing in Madrid with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Pedro Sanchez said: "I would like to reiterate, as I have said to you (al-Sisi) privately, and also to the delegation of Egyptian ministers, the absolute rejection of Spain and of your government to the proposal to move the Palestinian population out of the Gaza Strip."

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and is part of the future Palestinian state. Its expulsion would not only be immoral and contrary to international law and the resolutions of the United Nations but would also have a destabilizing effect at a regional and global level," Sanchez said.

Noting that Spain, as well as Egypt, will continue to support a political solution that will make the two-state solution a reality, he said, for this "Arab leadership is essential."

He added that Spain will support the proposal that is set to be approved at the Arab League Summit in Cairo on March 4 regarding the rebuilding of Gaza, which has been reduced to a rubble by Israel's relentless bombardment for over 15 months.