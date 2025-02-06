Ireland rejects Israeli defense minister’s suggestion it should take in displaced Gazans

Ireland on Thursday rejected Israel's suggestion that countries opposed to its actions in Gaza should take in displaced Palestinians, saying any comments contrary to the safe return of Palestinians to their home are "unhelpful and a source of distraction."

In response to an Anadolu email, a spokesperson for the Irish Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's position regarding the sustainability of the ceasefire in Gaza, which took hold on Jan. 19, release of hostages, a significant surge in humanitarian aid, and the rebuilding of Gaza, now in ruins due to over 15 months of relentless bombardment by Israel.

The spokesperson also pointed out the need for a political process that delivers a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Katz said nations such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have made "false accusations and claims against Israel for their actions in Gaza," are legally obliged to allow Gazans to enter their territory. The three countries recognized the state of Palestine last May, and have criticized Israel's war on the enclave.

"The objective must be that the people of Palestine return safely to their home and any comments to the contrary are unhelpful and a source of distraction," said the Irish spokesperson.

Earlier Thursday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also rejected Katz's remarks, stressing no one should even be debating about where Palestinian Gazans should go, "because that debate is closed."

The Israeli defense minister's statement followed US President Donald Trump's remarks that the US will "take over" Gaza after relocating Palestinians to other countries such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea rejected by the Arab world and others.