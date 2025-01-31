Denmark firmly rejects US interest in buying Greenland

Denmark on Friday unequivocally rejected the idea of selling Greenland, asserting that the island belongs to its people and cannot be treated as a commodity for sale.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasized that such a transaction is legally and politically impossible.

"This is evident not only from the Self-Government Act but also from international law. You can't just sell a territory—that belongs to a bygone era," Rasmussen said.

His remarks came in response to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reiterated Washington's interest in acquiring Greenland, following similar statements from former President Donald Trump. Rasmussen made it clear that Greenland's future is for its people to decide.

"In 1917, we sold the West Indies without consulting the people there. We can't do that in a modern society, and we won't," he added.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, maintains self-governance while remaining part of the Danish Commonwealth.

"Whether this structure will exist in 40 years, I cannot answer. But it is indisputable that Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders," Rasmussen said.

Reaffirming Denmark's stance, he dismissed speculation over U.S. intentions.

"This is not a joke to us either. Of course, Greenland will not be transferred to American ownership," he said, adding that neither Denmark nor Greenland has any interest in such a proposal.

Earlier, Rubio underscored that Trump's 2019 proposal to purchase Greenland was serious and remains in line with U.S. national interests.

"This is not a joke… this is not about acquiring land for the sake of it. This is in our national interest, and it needs to be solved," Rubio said in an interview.

He said Trump intends to pursue Greenland's acquisition, despite its status as an autonomous Danish territory.

"President Trump has put out there what he intends to do, which is to purchase it," he added, acknowledging the sensitivity of the proposal and suggesting that negotiations might be best handled through formal diplomatic channels.