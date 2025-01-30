Turkish Defense Ministry vows to continue counterterrorism efforts

Türkiye will continue taking decisive measures against terrorist organizations threatening Syria's territorial integrity and regional stability, a senior defense official said Thursday.

Brig. Adm. Zeki Akturk, the spokesperson for the Turkish Defense Ministry, reaffirmed the country's commitment to countering groups such as the PKK/PYD/YPG/SDG and Daesh (ISIS), saying "no terrorist formations or unilateral faits accomplis would be allowed in the region."

"We will continue to take preventive and decisive measures against all terrorist groups," Akturk told a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

He said they will maintain close cooperation with the new administration in Syria to enhance the war-torn country's defense and security capacity and to facilitate the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrians.

A delegation from the ministry visited Syria on Wednesday for technical discussions, he added.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand by the Syrian people, as we have done so far," he said.

"Yesterday's visit is significant as it marks the first delegation and the first contact from our ministry's headquarters to Syria. During the meeting, there was a mutual exchange of views on what can be done in the fields of defense and security, particularly on joint efforts to combat terrorist organizations that pose a threat to both Syria and Türkiye. Our discussions will continue in line with the needs that arise in the coming period," the spokesperson noted.





- MILITARY OPERATIONS IN IRAQ, SYRIA

Akturk also emphasized that Turkish forces are conducting "continuous and comprehensive" counterterrorism operations to eliminate threats at their source.

"In the past week, 57 terrorists were neutralized in counterterrorism operations conducted in northern Iraq and Syria, bringing the total number this year to 278," he said. "Additionally, three PKK terrorists surrendered last week. We reiterate that surrendering to Turkish justice is the only viable option for terrorists."





