Norovirus pressure at UK hospitals hits winter high, data shows

The number of hospital beds occupied by norovirus patients in Britain has reached its highest level so far this winter, with an average of 898 people hospitalized each day last week, new figures revealed Thursday.

Data from the National Health Service (NHS) showed a 15% increase from the previous week, when 784 patients were hospitalized with the diarrhea and vomiting bug in the week ending Jan. 19. Cases were also 30% higher than the same period last year, when 688 patients were recorded in the week ending Jan. 28, 2024.

The latest figures come after an NHS statement last week warned that norovirus levels in UK hospitals were 80% higher than the previous year.

Norovirus, commonly known as the "winter vomiting bug," is a stomach virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

Meanwhile, flu-related hospitalizations have declined. The NHS reported an average of 3,019 patients admitted each day last week, marking a 21% drop from 3,833 the week before. However, flu cases remain more than a third higher than the same week last year, when 2,226 patients were recorded.

Julian Redhead, the NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said the rise in norovirus cases is putting significant strain on hospitals.

"There is no letup for NHS staff," Redhead said. "Hospitals remain close to capacity, with almost a fifth of beds filled due to seasonal viruses and delayed discharges to settings like social and community care."

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting blamed the crisis on what he described as "the broken NHS system we inherited" from the previous government.

He added that the government plans to publish the NHS mandate, outlining measures to improve Accident and Emergency (A&E) and ambulance waiting times.