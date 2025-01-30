European leaders express condolences over mid-air collision near Washington

European leaders on Thursday expressed condolences over a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and military helicopter near Washington, DC.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on X that she was "shocked" by the incident, offering her sympathies to the victims and their families.

"Europe stands with the American people at this sad moment," she stated.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also conveyed her sorrow, stressing Europe's solidarity with the victims' families and the US as a whole.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the terrible crash between an airplane and a helicopter," she said on X.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the crash as "devastating" and extended her thoughts to the families of the passengers, crew, and soldiers involved in the tragedy.

"Italy stands with the families of the victims. Our prayers are with you," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, expressing his support on X.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said he was "deeply shocked" by the incident, praising emergency responders for their efforts and extending Britain's condolences to the US.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also reacted to the news, calling the images from the scene "shocking."

She expressed deep sympathy for the victims' families and reaffirmed Germany's solidarity with its American allies.

On Wednesday evening, an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in mid-air near Washington's Ronald Reagan Airport.

The aircraft, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was en route from Kansas. The helicopter, which was on a training flight, had three military personnel on board.

The passenger plane crashed into the Potomac River. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, and officials have so far declined to say if anyone survived the crash.

US media also reported that members of the US junior figure skating team were on board the plane.