Teachers rally in Brussels to protest planned cuts, reforms

Around 30,000 teachers from French-speaking schools across Belgium staged a rally Monday in the capital Brussels as part of a two-day strike.

Gathering in front of Brussels-Midi railway station following a call from unions, they protested plans by the Wallonia-Brussels regional government to make cuts and reforms.

The demonstration came after a 48-hour strike action announced by unions for schools in Wallonia and Brussels.

Carrying signs and criticizing the regional government's plans, the striking teachers marched to Place des Barricades, where the union leaders made speeches.

The march was held under the slogan "Education is a right for everyone."

The demonstration also disrupted traffic in Brussels.





