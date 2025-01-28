ITALYS FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS ROME CAN BE BRIDGE BETWEEN US, EU

Italy's foreign minister says Rome can be bridge between US, EU

Italy's foreign minister said Monday that there is a need to launch constructive dialogue between the European Union and the US and Rome can play a positive role in this regard.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, where he attended an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Antonio Tajani said it is vital that the EU sees the US as its key ally, regardless of who is in charge in Washington.

Tajani stressed that constructive dialogue must be started and Italy can play a very positive role, acting as a bridge between Brussels and Washington, just as former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi did with former US President George W. Bush.

On the risk of the EU acting in a divided manner against the Trump administration, he said it was "partly" Europe's fault.

He noted that the EU must be able to serve as a strong pillar of a strategic alliance, adding that less bureaucracy and more action is needed.

Turning to Gaza, Tajani welcomed the EU's decision to redeploy the European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) between Gaza and Egypt.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that seven gendarmerie troops will take part in addition to the two Italian nationals currently serving as part of EUBAM.





