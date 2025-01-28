France says attack on its embassy in Congo 'unacceptable'

France said on Tuesday the attack on its embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is "unacceptable."

"The French embassy in Kinshasa was attacked this morning by protesters, who caused a fire that has now been brought under control. These attacks are unacceptable. Everything is being done to ensure the safety of our agents and nationals," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot posted on X.

He reiterated the call for Congolese authorities to enhance security measures around diplomatic missions, urging them to prevent further incidents.

Earlier on Monday, M23 rebels, who are allegedly backed by Rwanda, claimed to have taken control of eastern Goma city, while Kinshasa claimed Rwandan forces were present.

So far, at least 25 people have been killed in Goma, as well as nine in Rwanda. Hundreds have been injured in the ongoing clashes.

Locals say both the government forces and rebels control parts of the city of three million people, including internally displaced persons.

Meanwhile, demonstrators also stormed and looted the Ugandan Embassy, accusing Uganda of supporting Rwandan proxies, referring to M23 rebels.

The protesters also attacked the Kenyan Embassy in Kinshasa.

The Kenyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that protesters attacked the Kenyan, Ugandan, and South African embassies.

The "marauding protesters… are voicing their discontent on the conflict in the eastern part of that country," the ministry said, urging Kinshasa authorities to take appropriate action.