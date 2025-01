Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not seen) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 28 January 2025. (EPA Photo)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that Europe must boost its security and defence to counter Russian and Chinese influence on the European continent, pointing to recent incidents in the Baltic Sea and the war in Ukraine.

"We see Russian hybrid attacks in Europe, in the Baltic Sea... We need a stronger and more resolute Europe standing increasingly in its own right," Frederiksen said ahead of a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.