Finland supports Greenland remaining part of Denmark, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated Sunday, according to public broadcaster YLE.

Orpo emphasized Finland's position on the sanctity of international borders, dismissing any unilateral efforts to alter them.

"The starting principle is that borders cannot be shifted by someone else," Orpo said, addressing discussions about Greenland's sovereignty.

Orpo also touched on US President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring Greenland, a proposal Trump first floated in 2019. While the Danish government rebuked the idea at the time, Trump reiterated his stance last Monday, calling Greenland "a wonderful place" and highlighting its strategic importance for international security.

"We need it for international security," Trump said, as he signed executive orders.

Orpo, however, warned that any tariffs the US might impose on Europe could hurt Finland's export-driven economy. "Were tariffs to be imposed on Europe, it would, of course, be harmful to Finland," he noted.

BALTIC SEA TENSIONS



The Finnish prime minister also addressed the escalating security concerns in the Baltic Sea following several infrastructure incidents linked to Russia's "shadow fleet."

"It is quite evident that the Eagle S vessel is responsible for the cable damage. It's also clear that Russia's shadow fleet has caused these repeatedly," Orpo said, referencing the December detention of the Russian-linked tanker ship Eagle S after a subsea cable was damaged on Christmas Day.

Orpo confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The Baltic Sea has witnessed a series of high-profile disruptions since Russia - Ukraine war began in February 2022. Last November, telecommunications cables between Sweden and Denmark were severed, with Swedish authorities suspecting the involvement of the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3. China has denied the allegations and blocked Sweden's request to investigate the ship.

Additionally, two submarine cables—the Arelion cable linking Gotland to Lithuania and the C-Lion 1 cable connecting Helsinki to Rostock—were damaged in mid-November near Sweden's territorial waters. European officials have suggested sabotage, potentially linked to Russia's actions in the region, though the Kremlin has dismissed such claims as "absurd."