EUROPE REMAINS COMMITTED TO PARIS AGREEMENT, SAYS EUS VON DER LEYEN

Paris Agreement continues to be the best hope for all humanity, so, Europe "will stay the course," president of European Commission said Tuesday after Trump withdraws US from the climate accord.

"The coming years will be vital well beyond Europe, all continents will have to speed up the transition towards net zero, and deal with a growing burden of climate change," Ursula von der Leyen said during her address on the second day of World Economic Forum, Davos.

Touching on impacts of climate change from heat waves to floods and wildfires, von der Leyen noted that climate change is still on top of the global agenda, from decarbonizing to nature based solutions.

Also speaking on Paris Agreement, she stressed that it continues to be the best hope for all humanity.

"So, Europe will stay the course and keep working with all nations that want to protect nature and stop global warning," added von der Leyen.

Her remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement.