UK congratulates Donald Trump on inauguration as 47th US president, pledges strong UK-US ties

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday extended his "warmest" congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the US reaffirming the enduring strength of the UK-US alliance.

In an official statement, Starmer emphasized the historical ties between the two nations, highlighting their longstanding cooperation in security, economic prosperity, and global stability.

"For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership. It is a uniquely close bond. Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity," the prime minister said.

Trump's return to the White House, following his previous term from 2017 to 2021, marks a new phase in transatlantic relations.

Starmer acknowledged Trump's "longstanding affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom," expressing confidence that the special relationship between the two nations will continue to strengthen under their leadership.

The Labour leader also revealed that he and Trump had discussed ways to deepen the transatlantic partnership during their first meeting in Sept. 2024, pledging to build upon "the unshakeable foundations of our historic alliance."

Starmer stressed the importance of collaboration on global challenges and economic opportunities, ensuring that both countries benefit from their close ties.

"I look forward to our next meeting as we continue our shared mission to ensure the peace, prosperity, and security of our two great nations," he added.