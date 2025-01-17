Russia claims to have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine

Russian forces continued their advances in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, with the Defense Ministry claiming to have captured another settlement, Slovyanka.

The village has been taken over by Russian forces following an operation conducted by the Tsentr (Center) group, according to a Defense Ministry statement released on Friday.

Over the past week, Russian forces have seized control of eight settlements, including Kalynove, Terny, Yantarne, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Ukrainka, and Slovyanka, the statement added.

Additionally, the ministry stated that Russian air defense systems intercepted six American ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine before targeting locations in Russia's Belgorod region. The ministry pledged a response to the botched attack.

Ukraine has not yet commented on these claims. Independent verification of the reports remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





