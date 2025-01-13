UK home secretary vows safer streets through policing reforms

Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department, Yvette Cooper, arrives for a Cabinet Meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, 07 January 2025. (EPA File Photo)

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Monday reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling knife crime, violence against women and girls, and restoring confidence in the criminal justice system.

Cooper detailed a plan focused on halving knife crime and violence while addressing antisocial behavior through neighborhood policing.

"The government has been very clear," Cooper stated.

"We have set out our priorities as the incoming government, halving knife crime, halving violence against women and girls, and restoring confidence in the criminal justice system. One of the big issues for me is tackling antisocial behavior through our neighborhood policing guarantee," she said.

Cooper paid tribute to victims of knife crime, highlighting two recent victims: 17-year-old Thomas Taylor, killed in Bedford, and 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa, who lost her life in Woolwich just last week.

Reflecting on Kelyan's death, Cooper quoted the teenager's grieving mother, who said: "I tried to prevent it. I tried so many times."

"No mother should live with that grief or feel that level of fear for a teenage son," Cooper said.

She announced the creation of a coalition to tackle knife crime, which will involve families and include new actions on serious violence.

In addition to addressing knife crime, Cooper turned her attention to burglary, calling it a "particularly invasive crime" with far-reaching effects on individuals and communities.

Knife and offensive weapon offenses handled by the Criminal Justice System (CJS) increased 0.3% in the year ending June 2024 compared to the previous year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The number of offenses surged 22% in the past decade, underscoring long-term concerns about knife crime in England and Wales.

She highlighted the current challenges victims face when reporting burglaries, including fears that their complaints will go unanswered.

"For too long, the culture has been allowed to develop in our country where victims of burglary and other crimes fear that even if they report what has happened, no one will come, and nothing will be done," Cooper said.

She emphasized the government's commitment to breaking this cycle of inaction through its "safer streets mission" and a renewed focus on neighborhood policing.