Turkish intelligence captures terrorist behind 2013 attack in Türkiye

Published January 13,2025
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured in Syria Mohammed Dib Korali, one of the perpetrators of the 2013 terror attack in Reyhanli district of Türkiye's southern Hatay province which killed 53 people.

According to security sources, the MIT identified the hideout of Korali, who was among the planners of the terrorist attack and provided the bombs used in the attack.

The terrorist has been handed over to Hatay police, the sources added.

In a similar operation in Syria in 2018, the MIT had caught Yusuf Nazik, another perpetrator and planner of the attack.