Sweden to send warships to NATO Baltic Sea patrols after 'sabotage' incidents

Sweden on Monday announced plans to deploy military assets, including warships, to NATO patrols in the Baltic Sea, following a series of suspected sabotage incidents that have heightened regional security concerns.

The Swedish government has revealed that it will contribute up to three warships, an ASC 890 surveillance aircraft, and coast guard resources to bolster NATO's presence in the area.

Four coast guard ships will be deployed immediately, with seven additional vessels on standby.

This marks Sweden's first contribution of armed forces to NATO's defense and deterrence efforts since joining the alliance in March 2024.

The decision comes amid growing fears of Russian activities in the Baltic, particularly after the Estlink-2 cable, which connects Finland and Estonia, was damaged on Christmas.

Authorities in both countries suspect the damage was caused by the Russia-linked oil tanker Eagle S, believed to have dragged its anchor along the seabed.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, addressing an annual security conference, described Sweden's precarious position in the evolving geopolitical landscape. "Sweden is not at war, but there is also no peace," Kristersson was quoted as saying by the TT news agency.

This move aligns with NATO's broader strategy to enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea, announced by Secretary-General Mark Rutte in December.

After Türkiye's approval, Sweden and Finland joined the alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Sweden becoming NATO's 32nd member.





