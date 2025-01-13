EU announces new humanitarian package for Ukraine, Moldova worth $151M

Ukrainian organizations deliver humanitarian aid to people living near the border with Russia as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine on June 04, 2024. (AA File Photo)

The EU Commission on Monday announced a new humanitarian package for Ukraine and neighboring Moldova worth €148 million ($151 million).

Of the package, €140 million will be used for humanitarian projects in war-torn Ukraine. The emergency assistance funding includes food, shelter, clean water, healthcare, and winter protection, the commission said in a statement.

It aims to support vulnerable populations in heavily impacted regions of eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the commission.

The rest, €8 million, will be allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees in the country and local host communities. After Russia launched its war on Ukraine nearly three years ago, refugees flooded into neighboring countries, including Moldova.

To date, the European Commission has allocated over €1.1 billion for humanitarian aid, including the new aid, for Ukraine.

The new aid comes a week before the inauguration of incoming US President Donald Trump, who has criticized US aid to the country and is widely expected to try to cut aid or halt it entirely.