China on Monday launched a domestically produced rocket carrying the satellite group CentiSpace-01 from the sea, successfully delivering the payload into orbit.

The Smart Dragon-3 rocket was launched at 11 a.m. local time (0300GMT) from waters near the city of Haiyang, located in the Shandong province in eastern China.

According to the daily Global Times, the offshore launch was carried out by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.