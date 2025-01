An avalanche in northern Italy on Sunday swept five skiers and killed three of them, national news agency ANSA reported.

The incident occurred at over 2,850 meters high (9,350 feet) on the Lepontine Alps near the Swiss border.

A group of five skiers was affected by the snow mass, and three of them were killed after being dragged down the mountain about 400 meters.

The two survivors were transferred to a hospital.