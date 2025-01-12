Croatia heads to polls in runoff presidential election

Croatia is heading to the polls Sunday in a runoff presidential election.

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, supported by the Social Democratic Party and its allies, will face Dragan Primorac, supported by the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union party (HDZ) in the race.

In the first round during which eight candidates were in the running, Milanovic won more than 49% of the vote, followed by Primorac with 19.3%.

The latest polls by different media outlets and survey companies forecast Milanovic will gather up to 60% of the vote and secure a clean victory.

Milanovic is known for his ardent opposition to his country's and NATO's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

He blocked the country's participation in a NATO-led training mission in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Croatia's presidency is for a five-year term, with a maximum of two terms permitted.










