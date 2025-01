Fire breaks out at acetone factory in Leningrad region of Russia

A fire broke out at an acetone factory in Gatchina, a city in Russia's Leningrad region, the Russian Emergency Ministry said on Friday.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, however, witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the fire, which spread across an area of approximately 1,900 square meters (20,451 square feet), the ministry stated.

No casualties have been reported and firefighters are at the scene to extinguish the blaze.