Germany's former finance minister attacked with soap-cake during electoral campaign

A woman throws foam on Christian Lindner, right, chairman of the German Liberal party (FDP) and the party's top candidate for the upcoming federal elections, during an election campaign event in Greifswald, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo)

Germany's former finance minister and president of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) was attacked with a cake made of shaving foam during his election campaign in the northern city of Greifswald, according to media reports.

Christian Lindner was delivering a speech when a young woman smashed a cake plate full of shaving foam on his face.

Lindner, who took it easy, carried on.

Early general elections are scheduled for Feb. 23.