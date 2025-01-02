Italy summons Iranian ambassador over detained journalist Cecilia Sala’s case

Italy's foreign ministry said Thursday it has summoned Iran's ambassador in Rome and requested the immediate release of journalist Cecilia Sala.

Sala was arrested on Dec 19, while in Tehran to carry out reporting under a regular press visa, according to the ministry. Her arrest was unveiled more than a week later after diplomatic efforts to ensure her quick release failed.

Last Monday, the Foreign Media General Directorate of the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance said that Sala was arrested "on charges of violating the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Iranian news agency IRNA wrote.

It added that Sala's case was "currently under investigation" and added that "her arrest was conducted in accordance with relevant regulations."

Sala's parents and partner, who spoke to her on the phone on Sunday, said in a joint note to the press that Sala never got a box with some food and other items they sent her. They added that she has been detained in isolation in a tiny cell, where she can sleep only on the floor and is very cold.

The foreign ministry told the Iranian ambassador to ensure the respect of Sala's human rights and dignified conditions of detention. It added it requested Iranian authorities to guarantee full consular assistance to the Italian citizen and give her the relief supplies that have been so far denied to her.