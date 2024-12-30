Thick fog, severe weather cause prolonged disruption at UK airports

Travelers at some of the UK's busiest airports are facing ongoing disruption as thick fog continues to wreak havoc on flight schedules during the busy holiday travel period.

London Gatwick Airport remains particularly affected, with cancellations and delays extending into a fourth consecutive day.

The persistent low visibility has led to airfield restrictions, with Gatwick Airport confirming that the measures will remain in place until conditions improve.

EasyJet, one of Gatwick's largest airline operators, reported significant delays and flight cancellations, citing the ripple effect caused by the adverse weather.

Passengers are urged to check directly with airlines for updates on their travel plans.

The disruption at Gatwick comes as part of a wider pattern of delays seen over the past three days at other major UK airports, including Heathrow, Stansted, Luton, and Manchester.

The Met Office has warned that visibility in some areas could drop to as low as 100 metres, as patches of thick fog blanket the country.

Adding to the chaos, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the entire UK, forecasting a mix of heavy rain, snow, and strong winds over the New Year period.

The severe weather is expected to start in Scotland before moving southwards between December 31 and January 1, further complicating travel plans for holidaymakers.

Travelers are advised to prepare for potential delays and cancellations and to monitor weather updates closely as conditions continue to evolve.