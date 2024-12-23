Criticizing Ukraine, Slovak premier says Russian gas supplies to Europe almost 'impossible' after Jan. 1

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico attends a meeting with Russian President Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 22 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

Slovakia's premier has criticized Ukraine's president for opposing continued natural gas transit through its territory, warning that this would make Russian gas supplies to Western Europe nearly impossible by the new year.

Robert Fico said in a Facebook post Sunday that he had informed EU officials on his visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasizing that the meeting was driven by Kyiv's stance, which he described as a threat to Slovakia's energy security.

"Today's meeting was a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, in response to my personal question on Thursday, stated his opposition to any gas transit through Ukraine to our territory," Fico said.

He also criticized Zelenskyy's support for sanctions on Russia's nuclear program, warning that such measures could economically harm Slovakia and jeopardize electricity production at its nuclear plants.

This "is unacceptable," he added.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West and Slovakia. However, given the stance of the Ukrainian President, this will be practically impossible after Jan. 1, 2025," Fico said.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and preparations for the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, which commemorate the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Fico confirmed his intention to attend the event.