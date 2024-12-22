News Europe Famous Spanish lottery announces $2.8 billion jackpot winners

The Spanish Christmas lottery, set to distribute over €2.7 billion ($2.8 billion) in winnings—€112 million more than last year—takes place Sunday at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).

DPA EUROPE Published December 22,2024

Two days before Christmas Eve, the world-famous Spanish Christmas lottery will distribute winnings totalling more than €2.7 billion ($2.8 billion) on Sunday.



This is €112 million more than the previous year. The draw begins at 9:00 am (0800 GMT).



The lottery, established more than 200 years ago, is considered the oldest in the world. Due to the total prize money, which increases annually, it is referred to as the largest raffle on the planet.



The top prize, called "El Gordo" (the Fat One), amounts to €4 million for a whole ticket. This year, it will be paid out 193 times - eight times more than last year, as each of the 100,000 ticket numbers is sold that many times. This windfall represents 70% of this year's sales revenue of €3.86 billion.



A million-strong audience will follow the draw at the Teatro Real opera house in Madrid, as well as live on TV. The numbers will, as always, be sung by pupils from the San Ildefonso boarding school in Madrid.



There are two lottery drums. In the first, larger drum, there are 100,000 wooden balls with the ticket numbers, and in the second, there are about 1,800 wooden balls with the prize amounts. During the draw, two balls always fall simultaneously from the two drums into a glass bowl. The ceremony always lasts at least around three hours, as many smaller prizes are also drawn.











