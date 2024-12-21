European leaders offer condolences after deadly car attack in Germany

European nations and NATO extended condolences Friday to Germany after an attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said he offered his condolences to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the "Horrific scenes."

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families. #NATO stands with #Germany," he wrote on X after Saxony-Anhalt's Premier Reiner Haseloff said an adult and a child were killed in the "attack."

European Council President Antonio Costa said he is "appalled by the horrific news" from Magdeburg, expressing that the bloc stands in solidarity with Germany.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the perpetrator must be severely punished after the attack killed at least two people and injured 60 others.

"Shocked by the terrible attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who held a telephone discussion with Scholz to convey solidarity after a car drove into a crowd in the popular Christmas market at Magdeburg's city center at around 19.04 local time (1804GMT).

French President Emmanuel Macron was deeply shocked by the attack and said France, which has seen several attacks in recent years, shares the pain of the German people.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stands with the German government, families of the victims, the injured and all German people.

"Violence must have no place in our democracies," she said.

"I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected. We stand with the people of Germany," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X.

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris said it was "shocking & despicable," and that he is "thinking of and praying for the victims and their families and all those involved in responding to the situation."

"Horrific news from Magdeburg tonight. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Germany," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof conveyed condolences to Scholz, noting the Netherlands stands shoulder to shoulder with our Germany in this dark moment.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store extended condolences and expressed solidarity with Germany during this difficult time.

Belgian Foreign Minister Bernard Quintin said his country's thoughts are with the victims and their families following the "terrible attack," stressing that nothing can justify such violence.

According to regional broadcaster MDR, nearly 70 victims were hospitalized, including 15 with life-threatening injuries.

Videos on social media showed a dark car speeding into the crowd, sending people fleeing in panic and causing chaos at the festive gathering.









