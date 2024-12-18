Heathrow Airport announces $3B investment plan

Heathrow Airport announced a nearly $3 billion investment Wednesday to upgrade facilities and improve the passenger experience, according to a statement.

The investment is planned to be used over the next two years to contribute to the airport's efforts in decarbonization and contract opportunities for businesses and small- and medium-sized enterprises in the UK.

The airport in London aims to improve capabilities in all terminals and in many areas, such as baggage delivery and projects to ensure on-time arrivals.