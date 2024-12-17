UK sanctions ‘shadow fleet’ ships to choke Russian oil exports

The UK announced new sanctions on Tuesday that target the Russian energy sector, as part of efforts to disrupt that country's economy, according to a statement by 10 Downing Street.

The measures focus on 20 ships, part of the so-called "shadow fleet," which have been transporting Russian oil across global markets.

Notably, vessels like the Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies and Mianzimu -- each carrying more than 4 million barrels of Russian oil in 2024 -- are now under UK sanctions.

Two key entities, 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD, which have facilitated the trade of Russian oil, have also been sanctioned.

The UK government emphasized that the sanctions are designed to undermine Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance his "special military operation" in Ukraine by targeting the oil revenues that fund his war effort.

Since the start of the conflict, the UK has led the charge in sanctioning vessels tied to the transport of Russian energy. To date, it has sanctioned more than 100 ships, including 93 oil tankers -- more than any other nation, according to the statement. It, according to officials, is a significant blow to Russia's war economy.

In a further escalation of its anti-shadow fleet campaign, the UK is also collaborating with Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland and Estonia to tackle suspected vessels operating in the Baltic and North Sea.

The countries have pledged to work together to hold the vessels accountable by requiring proof of insurance and other regulatory checks as they pass through key waterways like the English Channel.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the latest sanctions are to "further pressure Putin's stalling war economy" while continuing to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine.

"These systematic attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure will not grind Ukraine down. It will only deepen our resolve and support. These sanctions will add further pressure to Putin's stalling war economy, just as we strengthen Ukraine's hand with new funding for emergency support to meet its humanitarian needs and for vital repairs to the energy system," he said.

The UK has provided £35 million ($44.4 million) of emergency support to help Ukraine.