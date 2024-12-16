EU ADOPTS 1ST-EVER SANCTIONS OVER RUSSIAS ALLEGED DISINFORMATION

The EU adopted a new sanctions package on Monday, aiming to further restrict Russia's ability to continue its "illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified" war of aggression against Ukraine.

"These measures are designed to address the circumvention of EU sanctions through targeting of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's shadow fleet and weaken Russia's military and industrial complex," the EU Council said in a statement.

The 15th package includes sanctions on 54 individuals and 30 entities. Those listed include the military unit responsible for the strike on Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in the capital Kyiv, senior energy executives, individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children, and those accused of propaganda and sanctions evasion.

The EU also imposed sanctions on Russian defense and shipping companies, including those transporting crude oil and oil products. It targeted a chemical plant and a civil airline providing logistical support to the Russian military.

After more than a thousand days of the Russian war on Ukraine, Chinese firms supplying drone components and microelectronics for Russia's war effort were sanctioned for the first time.

The EU also sanctioned 52 vessels, including non-EU tankers allegedly circumventing the oil price cap, transporting stolen Ukrainian grain, or supporting Russia's energy sector. These additions bring the total number of sanctioned vessels to 79.

The measures also tighten export restrictions on 32 entities supporting Russia's defense industry.

Some of these entities are based in third countries, including China, India, Iran, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The EU introduced protections for European companies facing litigation risks with Russian entities, banning the recognition of court rulings from Russia that violate international norms. It also extended deadlines for companies divesting from the Russian market, allowing an orderly exit process.

In its statement, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing continued political, economic, and military aid.

"The EU remains ready to further limit Russia's ability to wage war, including by further sanctions," the council said, stressing that Ukraine must win the conflict.

The sanctions' legal details have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The EU imposed a series of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which marked a new phase in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict that had begun in 2014. These sanctions have led to a sharp decline in bilateral trade between the two regions.