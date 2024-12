Norway prime minister says he plans to lead government in Sept election

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere addresses a press conference of the Nordic-Baltic Summit at the Prime Minister's official summer residence Harpsund, Sweden on November 27, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Tuesday he plans to lead the government into the parliamentary election due in September of 2025.

Stoere's Labour Party is lagging both the Conservative Party and the populist right-wing Progress Party in opinion polls as voters express concerns over soaring living costs in recent years.

The 64-year-old Stoere has been head of Labour since 2014 and prime minister since 2021, leading a minority centre-left coalition government.