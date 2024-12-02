UK reiterates call for ‘Syrian-led political solution' in Syria

People inspect the damage after an airstrike in Idlib, northern Syria, 01 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

The UK has reiterated its "call for a Syrian-led political solution" in Syria.

"Following recent developments in Syria, we urge all parties to protect civilian lives and infrastructure to prevent further suffering, the displacement of vulnerable people, and disruption to essential humanitarian aid," a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

"We reiterate our call for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict," the spokesperson said, adding that the Bashar al-Assad regime created the "conditions for the current escalation through its ongoing refusal to engage in a political process and its reliance on Russia and Iran."

"The regime and all actors in Syria's conflict must support and engage with negotiations as called for in UNSCR (UN Security Council Resolution) 2254," the statement stressed.

After opposition armed groups launched an operation against the regime forces in Aleppo on Nov. 27, the Syrian regime forces allied with the PKK/YPG and ceded certain areas to the terrorist group.

The PKK/YPG, reinforced by additional forces from eastern Syria, began fortifying these areas.

To counter the PKK/YPG's move to establish a terrorist corridor between Tel Rifaat and Manbij, the Syrian National Army (SNA) initiated Operation Dawn of Freedom.

Following the siege of Tel Rifaat district, the district center was liberated from terrorist control.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad Syrian regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.