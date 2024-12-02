China’s 1st overseas atmospheric station begins operations in Antarctica

China's first foreign atmospheric background station began its operations in Antarctica, state-run media reported on Monday.

The station, which started its operations on Sunday, will conduct continuous and long-term operational observations of the concentration changes in Antarctic atmospheric components, according to the Xinhua news agency.

China Meteorological Administration said it will also offer a "faithful presentation of the average state of the atmospheric composition and related characteristics in the region."

"The Antarctic region is a significant background region for global atmospheric environment observation," it added.

Beijing has set up a comprehensive observing system comprised of seven categories of meteorological elements, including ozone and aerosol.

China has nine atmospheric background stations inside the country.