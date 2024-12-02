China’s 1st overseas atmospheric station begins operations in Antarctica

 Contact Us
China's first foreign atmospheric background station began operations in Antarctica on Sunday, focusing on long-term observations of atmospheric components in the region. The station aims to contribute to global environmental monitoring, complementing China's existing network of nine domestic atmospheric stations.

Published December 02,2024
The station, which started its operations on Sunday, will conduct continuous and long-term operational observations of the concentration changes in Antarctic atmospheric components, according to the Xinhua news agency.

China Meteorological Administration said it will also offer a "faithful presentation of the average state of the atmospheric composition and related characteristics in the region."

"The Antarctic region is a significant background region for global atmospheric environment observation," it added.

Beijing has set up a comprehensive observing system comprised of seven categories of meteorological elements, including ozone and aerosol.

China has nine atmospheric background stations inside the country.