Georgia delays EU membership talks until 2028

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced Thursday that the country will postpone European Union accession negotiations until 2028.

In a statement from the headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream Party in the capital Tbilisi, Kobakhidze highlighted that Georgia is a proud nation with a rich history and that it is unacceptable for the EU to view its integration as a favor.

He emphasized that Georgia will seek EU membership on its own terms, without relying on EU benevolence.

Kobakhidze said the country's goal is to join the EU by 2030, acknowledging that the process would be difficult but stressing that the government remains committed to meeting this target.

He also criticized certain European politicians for interfering in Georgia's internal affairs, particularly over a controversial law concerning foreign influence which led to a halt in the EU accession process.

He suggested that some European politicians were using the promise of EU membership and financial aid to pressure Georgia into compliance with their demands.

In response, Georgia has decided to delay any discussions about EU negotiations until 2028 and will refuse any EU financial assistance until that time.

The prime minister also assured that Georgia will continue fulfilling its obligations under the EU's Free Trade Agreement without financial aid and plans to have 90% of these commitments completed by 2028. He stressed that Georgia would enter the EU with a strong economy and democratic system, not by begging for membership.

- European Parliament calls for new elections

The European Parliament criticized the results of Georgia's parliamentary elections held on Oct. 26, citing serious irregularities. Lawmakers have called for the elections to be repeated under international supervision within a year.

Additionally, the European Parliament called for the imposition of sanctions on Georgian officials, including Kobakhidze, who were deemed responsible for undermining democratic standards. The parliament also recommended limiting official contact with the Georgian government.

Georgia submitted its EU membership application in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in December 2023.

The process was suspended in July, however, following the passage of the "foreign influence transparency" law, which triggered significant controversy.

The ruling Georgian Dream Party won the parliamentary elections in October with 53.93% of the vote, but opposition parties along with President Salome Zurabishvili have accused the government of election fraud.

Zurabishvili has filed a petition with the Constitutional Court to annul the results.

Kobakhidze defended the elections as free and fair, accusing the opposition of attempting to destabilize the country.