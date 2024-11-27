Ukraine says Lebanon cease-fire an important step toward peace, regional stability

Ukraine said on Wednesday that the cease-fire agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon is an important step towards peace and regional stability.

"This is an important step towards peace and regional stability that will help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon and contribute to an overall reduction in tensions in the Middle East," said a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine welcomes the signing of the deal brokered by the US and France, the statement said, noting that Kyiv is convinced that the total compliance of the parties with their commitments will be "important for achieving sustainable peace."

The cease-fire agreement took effect as of 4 a.m. local time (0200GMT), hours after US President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities, and end over a year of cross-border fighting.

More than 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.





