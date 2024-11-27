Ukraine says 2 injured in overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Ukraine said on Wednesday that at least two people were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on the country's capital Kyiv.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that falling debris from the overnight attack was recorded in the capital's Dniprovskyi district, damaging a building.

Popko said two persons were injured in the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed it shot down 36 out of 89 drones launched by Russia overnight across eight regions, including Kyiv.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claim.





