ROKETSAN expands global reach with advanced missile systems

ROKETSAN, which has become an international player in rocket and missile production, stands out with its wide product range from air defense systems to naval systems. One of the land systems produced by ROKETSAN, the TAYFUN Missile, has a range of over 280 kilometers.

The TAYFUN, thanks to its hypersonic speed, is unaffected by air defense system threats. The missile can operate in all weather conditions, day and night, due to its low sensitivity to environmental conditions.

The BORA Missile, with a range of 280 kilometers, provides effective firepower against strategic targets on the battlefield. The missile, which can target artillery, air defense systems, radar positions, command, control and communication systems, logistical facilities, assembly areas, and high-accuracy targets, is launched from the Roketsan-made BORA Weapon System, which includes an 8x8 Tactical Wheeled Vehicle and the Roketsan Multiple Launch Rocket System.

The TRG-300 Missile, with its high accuracy and destructive power, creates concentrated and effective firepower on high-priority targets within a range of 20-120 kilometers.

The TRG-300 missiles can reach even their farthest target in less than 5 minutes, enabling rapid strikes on critical targets.

The TRG-230 Missile, with its high strike accuracy and destructive power, targets strategic objectives within a 20-70 kilometer range. The TRG-230 Missile, known for its cost-effectiveness, can target fixed ground targets, personnel, and opportunity targets.

The TRG-230 missiles are optionally available with a laser seeker head, allowing precise targeting of point targets without causing civilian damage, using either ground-based or airborne laser targeting. The missile has a range of 70 kilometers and targets include artillery and air defense systems, radar positions, command and communication systems, logistical facilities, and assembly areas.

The TRG-122 missiles, fired from the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems using 122-millimeter rockets, are effective against targets within a range of 10-28 kilometers.

In operational conditions where rocket launches are not possible due to the presence of numerous civilian elements, the TRG-122 missile's high strike accuracy prevents collateral damage.

The TRLG-122 Missile, with a range of 8-28 kilometers, uses inertial guidance methods to approach target areas and, in the terminal phase, uses its laser seeker head for precise point strikes.

The ÇNRA Multiple Launch Rocket System, with a range of 10-280 kilometers, enables accurate and timely strikes against critical targets. The targets include artillery and air defense systems, radar positions, command and communication systems, logistical facilities, assembly areas, and high-accuracy targets.

The TR-107 and TR-122 artillery rockets provide continuous fire support at the required time and location, aimed at destroying, neutralizing, or pressuring enemy targets in both day and night operations. Compared to its counterparts, the TR-107 rocket has an extended range advantage.

With high product quality, high reliability, and low environmental sensitivity, the TR-122 and TRB-122 rockets can be fired from various Multiple Launch Rocket Systems. The 107 and 122-millimeter rockets are available in pod configurations, holding 20 rockets per pod, for operational flexibility and quick repositioning.

The T-107/122 Multiple Launch Rocket System (ÇNRA) stands out as a weapon system that provides intense and effective fire support for maneuver units against high-priority targets in all weather conditions, day or night. The T-107/122 ÇNRA System battery is capable of performing independently with its operational support vehicles.

The parachuted TR-122 millimeter rocket replaces traditional warheads with payloads such as signal jammers, camera-equipped warheads, or other specialized equipment. Once the rocket reaches a certain altitude, the front part detaches from the motor, allowing the payload to descend using a parachute system. The rocket has a range of up to 36 kilometers.

The Ground-based ATMACA Cruise Missile System, launched from a tactical wheeled vehicle, is designed for strategic ground targets and is resistant to jamming. It has a range of 280 kilometers, with fixed ground targets as the primary target type.

The TANOK 120-millimeter Laser Guided Tank Gun Ammunition provides an innovative solution for battlefield effectiveness, precision, and cost-efficiency, offering an alternative to traditional artillery shells. It has a range of over 6 kilometers.

The UMTAS/LUMTAS-GM Long-Range Anti-Tank Missile System has the ability to engage targets beyond the line of sight, providing effective engagement without being detected. With a range of 15 kilometers for ground platforms and 20 kilometers for air platforms, UMTAS/LUMTAS-GM enables surprise attacks during both defense and offense.

The system offers two configurations: an infrared seeker head (IIR) and a semi-active laser seeker head (YAL). It can be used from behind cover.

The OMTAS Medium-Range Anti-Tank Weapon System is an effective, medium-range anti-tank missile system for armored threats on the battlefield. With a range of 4 kilometers, it can operate day or night in all weather conditions, thanks to its infrared imaging seeker head.

The L-OMTAS Laser Guided Medium-Range Anti-Tank Weapon System is a medium-range anti-tank missile system with a tandem warhead for engaging armored threats. With a range of 5.5 kilometers, it can lock onto targets before or after firing and is effective against both stationary and moving targets. The L-OMTAS can also be launched from a three-legged platform or integrated into open or closed turret systems on ground platforms.

The Short-Range Anti-Tank Weapon KARAOK is a portable missile system that can operate day and night, thanks to its infrared imaging seeker head. It has a range of 2.5 kilometers and targets include fixed and moving targets, tanks, armored vehicles, combat vehicles, and concrete bunkers.

The Tactical Missile Weapon System KMC-U provides high mobility, 360-degree rotation, and stabilized turret systems controlled from within the vehicle. It is capable of firing from both stationary and moving positions and features infrared and laser-guided missiles with high precision and destructive power.

The 105/155-millimeter Howitzer Ammunition Range Correction Kit (MDK) is a guidance kit that can replace standard fuses in unguided artillery ammunition, reducing dispersion to 50 meters at range. The MDK allows multiple projectiles to be tracked and guided simultaneously through a data link.

Air Systems ROKETSAN's air systems include the 250-kilometer range Stand-Off Munition (SOM), a cruise missile designed for attacking deeply protected land and sea targets beyond the reach of air defense systems.

The TEBER Guidance Kit enhances the strike capability of MK-81 and MK-82 general-purpose bombs, providing high precision for air-to-ground operations from fighter jets and UAVs. It is available with a sensor option for targeting moving and fixed targets.

LAÇİN is a smart guidance kit that uses an infrared seeker head and tactical data link to engage both fixed and moving targets. It is compatible with MK-82 general-purpose bombs and has a range of 90 kilometers from aircraft and 50 kilometers from UAVs.

The UAV-230 Air-to-Ground Ballistic Supersonic Missile avoids enemy air defense systems to strike targets effectively. It has a range of 150 kilometers, while the UAV-122 version has a range of 55 kilometers.

The MAM-T Smart Munition is a high-damage, air-to-ground smart munition designed for use by UAVs and light attack aircraft. It has a range of 30 kilometers or more, targeting both stationary and moving targets with alternative warhead types.

The MAM-T IIR Smart Munition, with its infrared imaging seeker, is an air-to-ground weapon with a range of 50 kilometers or more. It is integrated into UAVs and fixed-wing platforms, offering enhanced performance in difficult environmental conditions.

The MAM-L Mini Smart Munition is a lightweight, air-to-ground missile with high precision and effectiveness against both stationary and moving targets. It has a range of 15 kilometers.

The MAM-L IIR Munition is an infrared-guided, air-to-ground missile with multi-purpose warhead options. It has a range of 25 kilometers.

The MAM-C Mini Smart Munition is a lightweight, portable missile system with a range of 8 kilometers, designed for engaging personnel, vehicles, and surface targets.

The Long-Range Anti-Tank Missile System (UMTAS) is a precision-guided missile developed for use on attack helicopters, with a range of 8 kilometers.

The Laser Guided Long-Range Anti-Tank Missile System (L-UMTAS) is a laser-guided missile with a range of 8 kilometers, designed for engaging both stationary and moving armored targets.

The CİRİT Laser Guided Missile is a high-precision, cost-effective solution for engaging light-armored and unarmored targets, with a range of 8 kilometers.

The ALPAGUT system can engage both stationary and moving land and sea targets, including radar and communication systems, with a range of 60 kilometers.

Naval Systems The BARBAROS Coast Defense System integrates ATMACA and ÇAKIR cruise missiles in a mobile vehicle battery configuration for coastal defense, with capabilities for mission planning and centralized integration.

The ATMACA Anti-Ship Missile, with a range of 250 kilometers, is designed for surface ships, submarines, fixed launchers, and tactical wheeled vehicles. It has low radar visibility and high accuracy.

The ÇAKIR Cruise Missile is a new-generation missile with multi-platform integration capabilities, offering low visibility and high target accuracy. Its air-launched version has a range of 150 kilometers, while the surface-launched version has a range of over 100 kilometers.

The AKYA Next-Generation Heavy-Class Torpedo is a fully indigenous torpedo capable of engaging