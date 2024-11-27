Putin says Russia ready for new large-scale projects with Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin said early Wednesday that his country is ready for new large-scale projects with Kazakhstan, ahead of a two-day visit to its capital Astana later today.

"Rosatom (Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation) provides practical assistance in the implementation of nuclear fuel cycle projects and the development of the uranium industry in Kazakhstan. The Russian state corporation … is ready for new large-scale projects with Kazakhstan," Putin said in a special piece for Kazakhstanskaya Pravda daily.

Calling Russia one of Kazakhstan's largest economic partners, Putin said Moscow and Astana are engaged in constructive cooperation in the oil and gas sector, with more than 80% of the Central Asian nation's exports passing through Russian territory.

Putin said energy firms from both countries are jointly developing hydrocarbon deposits, processing energy resources, and expanding their pipeline system.

"Good prospects are also opening up for cooperation in the field of alternative and clean energy, environmental protection, and combating climate change," Putin added.

The Russian president also said a number of promising industry projects and initiatives are present in other areas of bilateral economic cooperation, particularly noting ongoing work to expand the eastern part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The INSTC is a 7,200-kilometer (4,500-mile) multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

Putin went on to also underline the creation of a space rocket complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome using Russia's Soyuz-5 rocket carrier.

Mentioning how his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the 16th summit of the BRICS economic group last month in Kazan, Russia, Putin added that Astana was invited to join BRICS as a partner state.

Putin will head to Astana later on Wednesday for a two-day official visit during which he will hold talks with Tokayev as well as take part in a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The CSTO is a military alliance consisting of Russia and the former Soviet states of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.



