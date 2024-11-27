 Contact Us
News Europe Putin arrives in Kazakhstan’s capital on 2-day state visit

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan’s capital on 2-day state visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, on Wednesday for a two-day state visit. During his trip, he will hold talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and participate in the Collective Security Council meeting of the CSTO.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published November 27,2024
Subscribe
PUTIN ARRIVES IN KAZAKHSTAN’S CAPITAL ON 2-DAY STATE VISIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday arrived in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on a two-day state visit.

Putin's arrival in Astana was announced by the Kremlin on Telegram.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Putin's visit to Astana will include talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a joint video address to the plenary session of the 20th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

It further said that Putin will also participate in a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which will include talks on interaction within the alliance during the past year.

The meeting will also see an exchange of views on current international and regional issues, the statement added.