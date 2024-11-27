Putin arrives in Kazakhstan’s capital on 2-day state visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday arrived in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on a two-day state visit.

Putin's arrival in Astana was announced by the Kremlin on Telegram.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Putin's visit to Astana will include talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a joint video address to the plenary session of the 20th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

It further said that Putin will also participate in a meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which will include talks on interaction within the alliance during the past year.

The meeting will also see an exchange of views on current international and regional issues, the statement added.



