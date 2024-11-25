Death toll climbs to 5 as powerful Storm Bert batters Britain

Firefighters let water into a swollen river as Storm Bert batters Britain, in Pontypridd, Wales, Britain, November 24, 2024, in this picture obtained from a social media video. (REUTERS)

The death toll from the powerful Storm Bert has climbed to five in the UK as more weather warnings are in place for Monday.

Fatalities have increased to five over the weekend with a man in his 80s who died after his car went into the water in Lancashire, North West England, on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, a body was found in the search for a 75-year-old man who went missing while walking his dog on Saturday, said North Wales Police.

On Saturday, another man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 near Winchester, southwestern England, according to Hampshire Police.

Two other fatal collisions happened as Storm Bert continued to bring heavy rain and strong winds across the UK.

Additionally, London's Winter Wonderland event in Hyde Park and eight major Royal Parks were shut down on Sunday due to safety fears.

On the situation in Wales, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he has spoken with Eluned Morgan, first minister of Wales, about the severe weather and flooding in Wales.

Further travel disruption is hitting the UK with more than 150 flood warnings in place.

Hundreds of flights to and from the UK were canceled due to strong winds and rain over the weekend and disruption will likely continue. BBC reported that trains to Stansted Airport and Gatwick Airport could be delayed.

Also, Great Western Railway has told passengers not to "attempt travel on any route," and South Western Railway has said it expects disruption to its overall network to last until late Monday.