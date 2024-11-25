6 children, 2 women migrants die in shipwreck off Greek island of Samos

A Greek Coast Guard ship and an escorting vessel take part in a search and rescue operation following a shipwreck, where at least eight migrants drown off the island of Samos, Greece, November 25, 2024. (REUTERS)

Eight migrants, including six children and two women, died in a shipwreck north of the Greek island of Samos, local media reported on Monday.

The bodies of the victims were recovered by the coast guard, the public broadcaster ERT announced, citing the Greek Coast Guard Command.

As of midday Monday, 36 people who were also in the wreck had been rescued from the sea by police and three others were found by the coast guard on a rocky shore, it added.

A joint police and coast guard search and rescue operation is underway, said the broadcaster.

The site of the wreck was along routes often used by migrant smugglers.