RUSSIA URGES US TO EXERCISE RESTRAINT AFTER PENTAGONS STATEMENT ON EXCHANGE OF NUCLEAR STRIKES

Russia urges US to exercise restraint after Pentagon's statement on exchange of nuclear strikes

Russia on Thursday urged the US to exercise restraint in response to the Pentagon's statement regarding the possibility of nuclear strike exchanges.

Speaking at a Moscow press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's commitment to prevent a nuclear conflict and called on the West to adopt a similarly responsible stance.

"Russia's nuclear doctrine underscores our responsible approach to making every effort to avoid such a conflict. We expect other nations to act responsibly and refrain from provocative actions," he said.

The comments followed a statement by Rear Adm. Thomas Buchanan of the US Strategic Command, who said Washington remains prepared for a nuclear exchange under "acceptable terms," though it does not seek such a scenario.

Addressing concerns about potential threats to Belarus, Peskov noted ongoing collaboration between Russian and Belarusian intelligence services. "Belarus faces an unfriendly environment with potential threats. Our intelligence agencies are in constant contact, and this topic is regularly addressed at the presidential level," he said.

He added that the security of Belarus, as a Union State member, is covered under Russia's nuclear doctrine, which prioritizes deterring aggression against both Russia and its allies using the full extent of its military power, including nuclear capabilities.

The Union State is a two-state alliance between Russia and Belarus, which covers all areas of cooperation.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which says an attack from a non-nuclear state, if backed by a nuclear power, will be treated as a joint attack on Russia.



