German military briefs companies on being ready for war

The German armed forces have initiated a series of meetings with industry officials to brief them on potential measures in the event of a war in Eastern Europe, according to multiple press reports.

At a recent gathering at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, a German officer provided concrete suggestions to company representatives based on various conflict scenarios, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported.

Lt. Col. Jorn Plischke advised beefing up security measures against possible acts of sabotage and cyberattacks, developing alternative energy sources, and acquiring diesel generators in case of power cuts. He also stressed the importance of workforce planning.

"Seventy percent of all trucks on Germany's roads are driven by Eastern Europeans. If there's a war there, where will these people be?" he reportedly said. He also suggested: "For every 100 employees, train at least five additional truck drivers that you don't need."

The meetings are part of the Operations Plan Germany, a 1,000-page classified strategy document detailing plans to prepare companies in various sectors, as well as civilian organizations, for possible crisis and conflict scenarios, according to Die Welt daily.

The document reportedly lists buildings and infrastructure facilities deemed crucial for military purposes and outlines response plans for crisis and conflict situations, including potential Russian aggression on NATO's eastern flank.

According to NATO's defense plans, in the event of a conflict in Eastern Europe, Germany would serve as a hub for tens of thousands of NATO soldiers who would need to be transported eastward, along with military equipment, food, and medicine.

Military experts warn that if infrastructure is used for military purposes, the risk of cyberattacks and sabotage rises significantly, potentially impacting German industries and companies.