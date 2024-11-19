Warehouse explosion kills 3 in southern Italy

An explosion at a warehouse in a southern Italian town killed at least three people on Monday, local media reported, adding that some people are still missing.

The exploded warehouse in Ercolano, near Naples, might have contained fireworks, the state-run ANSA news agency reported.

It added that the death toll may rise as some people are still missing.

Local authorities have yet to release the names of the victims, and the number of those injured and missing remains unknown as work to identify the dead and rescue operations at the blast site continues, according to the news agency.