Ukraine says 11 killed in Russian missile attack in Sumy region

Ukraine said on Monday that at least 11 people were killed in a Russian missile attack in the border region of Sumy.

A statement by the Sumy Regional Military Administration said on Telegram that 84 people were also injured, including 11 children.

The statement said 11 among those injured are in intensive care, six of which are children.

Separately, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the number of those injured increased to 89 people.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that Russia attacked the region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the Kursk region.

Russian authorities have yet to comment on the claims.,



